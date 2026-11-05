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Rocky Mountain College Launches Montana’s Only Integrated Bachelor’s + Master of Accountancy Path
5 days ago
BILLINGS, Mont. — Rocky Mountain College has launched an integrated Bachelor’s + Master of Accountancy path, creating Montana’s only four‑year route that combines an undergraduate business degree with a graduate accounting credential. The new program is designed for business‑minded students who want deeper quantitative fluency, a clear academic plan, and a competitive edge in the job market.