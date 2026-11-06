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Functional Fabric Fair Fall 2026 sets attendance record, sells out exhibit hall
9 days ago
NORWALK, Conn. — Functional Fabric Fair, powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS, returned to the Oregon Convention Center in Portland for its Fall 2026 edition Oct. 26-28. The show closed with its highest attendance to date, up 7% over Fall 2025, along with a sold-out exhibit hall featuring more than 350 exhibitors and a sold-out Day 0 OIA Catalyst Conference, presented by GORE-TEX Brand and developed in partnership with the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA).