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PFAS restrictions drive innovation in waterproof breathable fabrics and apparel
By Source: Textiles Intelligence,9 days ago
Innovation in waterproof breathable fabrics and apparel is being driven by legislation restricting the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as manufacturers develop alternative membranes and finishes for outdoor apparel, according to a new report from global business information company Textiles Intelligence. The 50-page report, "Waterproof breathable fabrics: Changing...