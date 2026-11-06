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Emmanuel Ghandilyan: Grateful to Have Participated in the OMI Seminar on Thoracic, Head and Neck Cancers
9 days ago
Emmanuel Ghandilyan, Resident Physician at Yeolyan Hematology and Oncology Center, shared on LinkedIn:. “I am grateful to have participated in the Open Medical Institute (OMI) Oncology Seminar on Thoracic, Head and Neck Cancers, held in Salzburg, Austria, in October 2026, in partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. It was...