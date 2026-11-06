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Bally Ribbon Mills highlights Mil-Spec webbing for critical-use applications
9 days ago
BALLY, Pa. — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), an industry leader in the design, development and manufacture of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, is highlighting its Mil-Spec webbing and Parachute Industry Association (PIA)-Spec webbing and tapes for military, aerospace, parachute, ballooning and other critical-use applications. BRM manufactures Mil-Spec webbing in...