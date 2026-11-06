undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BTMA eyes stronger UK-India textile machinery ties at India ITME 2026
By Source: BTMA,9 days ago
The British Textile Machinery Association (BTMA) is looking to India ITME 2026 as a major opportunity to strengthen industrial partnerships and expand exports following the introduction of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement and the formation of the UK-India Textile Machinery Coalition (UKITMC). Taking place Dec. 4-9 at the India Exposition...