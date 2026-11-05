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Six Cities, Countless Conversations, One Shared Goal – Canadian Cancer Society
5 days ago
“Six cities, countless conversations, one shared goal: invest in the next era of progress in cancer to save and improve more lives. We hosted events in Halifax, Montréal, Toronto, Calgary,Vancouver, and Saskatoon, to bring together researchers, healthcare professionals, community leaders, people with lived experience and supporters to discuss the future of cancer.