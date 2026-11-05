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TV star Natasha Wilson struggling for work after face scars caused by dog attack
By Liz Foster,5 days ago
Natasha Wilson is reportedly struggling to find work after she was attacked by a dog that left her scarred two years ago. On the evening of November 7, 2024, the Hollywood actress was attacked at the West Hollywood Dog Park, where she was walking her bulldog. In a suit obtained by the New York Post, Wilson described a dog called Scruffy, owned by a man named Gregory Marcel, antagonizing her bulldog by standing “over it in an aggressive and dominant posture.” In response, the actress scooped up her dog, but lost her grip when Scruffy began jumping on her. Wilson defended her canine companion, "attempting to shield her dog with her body and hands" as Scruffy attacked and continued to bite at her face.