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Yellowjackets Final-Season Trailer Brings the Wilderness Home
By Alex "Ace" Carter,6 days ago
Paramount+ has released a new full trailer for the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets, premiering November 20, 2026. Following the earlier final-season teaser, this campaign update introduces a post-rescue timeline. Getting the survivors home opens another chapter rather than simply closing the wilderness ordeal. The Hollywood Reporter describes three...