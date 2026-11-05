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Criminal Teaser Sets Two January Chapters for Prime Video
By Alex "Ace" Carter,7 days ago
Prime Video’s Criminal has a new official teaser and a January release split into two named chapters. As ComingSoon reports, the adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ graphic novels will release its eight episodes in two four-episode parts: Coward on January 13, 2027, followed by Lawless on January 27, 2027. These are connected stories within the same criminal world, with Ricky Lawless linking their central characters.