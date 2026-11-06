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Barnesville Sweeps DGF in 8AA Volleyball Semifinal Match
By Craig Olson,8 days ago
Top-seeded Barnesville has advanced to the Section 8AA Finals in volleyball, defeating Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in 3 sets (25-8, 25-20, 25-21) on Friday night in Hawley. Emmalyn Bergman distributed 15 set assists and was a perfect 19-for-19 on the serving line to lead the Trojans. Their attack was led by Piper Thompson and Mya Stuvland with 7 and 6 kills, respectively. Allison Axness added 5 kills.