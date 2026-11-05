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Umina reelected sheriff as voters decide key regional seats and state ballot questions
By Eureka Sentinel,5 days ago
Miles Umina won reelection for Eureka County Sheriff in a landslide against challenger Jason Flanagan. Umina received nearly 75% of the vote. “I am humbled and honored by your support,” Umina stated in a Facebook post. “I recognize with this win comes great responsibility. I’m ready to work hard for this community over the next four years.”