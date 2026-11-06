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Your Roku has an expiration date
By Craig Donaldson,8 days ago
Roku has been making streaming devices for nearly two decades, and in that time, it's become one of the largest streaming platforms on the planet. And it's not hard to see why. Roku's devices are affordable and, most importantly, reliable. All you have to do is plug one into your TV's HDMI port, and it instantly transforms any TV, new or old, into a streaming powerhouse that's easy for anyone to use.