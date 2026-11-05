undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Castle County Police Warn Residents of Jury Duty Scam
By Admin,5 days ago
New Castle County Division of Police is actively investigating a scam in which criminals are impersonating local law enforcement officers and judges to defraud residents. According to police, the scammers contact victims through phone calls, text messages, or emails, claiming the person missed jury duty and now faces arrest or contempt-of-court charges. To make their threats appear credible, the fraudsters may even use the real names of actual local officers or judges.
10