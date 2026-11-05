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Lane Closures Planned at Route 141 and Route 273 Intersection in New Castle County
By Admin,4 days ago
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced that lane closures are coming to the intersection of E Basin Road and Frenchtown Road in New Castle County. The closures are necessary for the installation of Accessible Pedestrian Signals, known as APS. These specialized devices are designed to assist pedestrians who are visually or hearing-impaired as they navigate signalized intersections. The signals provide both audible cues and tactile feedback to help guide those individuals safely across the road.