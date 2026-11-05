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Lane Closures Planned at Red Lion Road and Wrangle Hill Road in Bear
By Admin,4 days ago
Drivers traveling through Bear in New Castle County should be aware of upcoming lane closures at the intersection of Red Lion Road and Wrangle Hill Road. The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced plans to close lanes at that intersection in order to convert the eastbound and westbound left-turning lanes to protected-only signal phasing.