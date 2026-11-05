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DART Offering Free Bus Rides Across Delaware for Veterans Day
By Admin,5 days ago
DART First State is marking Veterans Day by giving a free ride to those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. On Wednesday, November 11, all veterans can board any DART bus service across Delaware without paying a fare. The transit agency says the gesture is meant to honor the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of the men and women who have served in the military.
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