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Maryland Fall Foliage Hits Peak on the Eastern Shore This Week
By Admin,5 days ago
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to take in the fall colors, this week may be your best chance — especially on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. According to the Maryland Forest Service, areas west of Frederick have already passed their peak fall foliage. Meanwhile, Baltimore and Annapolis are reaching their most vibrant displays right now, with striking maples and golden oaks. The Eastern Shore is also hitting peak color, making this an ideal time to head outdoors.