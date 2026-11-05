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Rewinding by fast-forwarding
4 days ago
Debuggers are an incredibly powerful and useful tool, but they mostly show you only the present and let you move forward.11Tools like rr and Undo record a process and let you run its replay backwards. Rewind records the whole machine, the kernel included, so the same inputs make the same run every time. Inspecting the present can help you understand the past, but is that a limitation we must accept?