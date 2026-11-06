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The Open Agenda Podcast Returns for Season 2 with Bay Bridge Run Director
By Admin,8 days ago
The Open Agenda podcast is back for Season 2, and the debut episode dives into one of the Eastern Shore’s most beloved annual events — the Bay Bridge Run. In the season opener, titled “Run, Bay, Run! Our Conversation on the Bay Bridge Run,” hosts Bruce Grove and Beth Malasky welcome special guest Sean Ryan, the Race Director of the Bay Bridge Run, for a candid behind-the-scenes discussion about what it takes to pull off the event each year.