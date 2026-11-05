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Dollywood Will Flip On Six Million Christmas Lights for Pigeon Forge Holiday Season
By Alexa Benson,7 days ago
Dollywood will switch on more than six million lights across its Pigeon Forge park as Smoky Mountain Christmas, presented by Humana, opens its gates on Friday and runs through Jan. 3. The seasonal festival brings holiday shows, festive food, twinkling lights and rides under the night sky to the theme park through the new year.
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