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Aliana Barnoski (Mvskoke, Seminole,Cherokee) splits two matches at 160 pounds as Northeastern State sweeps historic home debut
By NDNSPORTS STAFF,8 days ago
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Aliana Barnoski went 1-1 at 160 pounds on Wednesday night as Northeastern State swept its historic home debut at the NSU Event Center, beating Southeast Community College 33-15 and Murray State 36-10 in front of nearly 3,000 fans. Barnoski, a senior wrestling at 160 pounds for...