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Santa Rosa Climate Panel Reviews City Emissions Strategy
By Jeff Woodworth,7 days ago
Santa Rosa’s Climate Action Subcommittee convened Wednesday to evaluate progress on the city’s greenhouse-gas reduction initiatives. The panel is working to advance a comprehensive strategy targeted at curbing emissions across both community activities and municipal operations. Key goals include setting measurable benchmarks for transportation, building efficiency, and city services to keep Santa Rosa on track toward carbon neutrality.