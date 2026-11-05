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Muscle Car Drag Racing?
5 days ago
Texas drag racing has a reputation for big power and big personalities, but what keeps grassroots motorsports thriving is structure, fairness, and community. That is exactly what the Texas Muscle Car Club Challenge (TMCCC) is built around: bracket racing that feels like a team sport. Instead of showing up as lone drivers chasing a trophy, racers represent clubs that compete across Texas and Oklahoma, with multiple divisions based on club size so smaller groups are not crushed by the biggest rosters. Each pass down the strip matters twice, because drivers earn points for their own season standing while also stacking points for their club, creating a simple but addictive reason to keep improving.