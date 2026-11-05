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26 Things Seattle Is Known For, From Mount Rainier to Sleepless in Seattle
6 days ago
Seattle’s identity comes from more than one postcard view. The city is shaped by saltwater and mountains, but also by coffee, music, technology, public art, neighborhood traditions, and a famously independent streak. On a clear day, Mount Rainier appears beyond the skyline. On a gray one, there is usually a market, museum, cafe, or waterfront restaurant worth ducking into.