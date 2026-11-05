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TAMIU Women’s Basketball Set for Home Opener November 9 with Community Giveaways and Special Pep Band Guests
3 days ago
LAREDO, Texas – Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) Athletics invites the Laredo community to celebrate the start of the 2026-27 women's basketball home season on Monday, November 9, at 6 p.m., as the Dustdevils host Texas A&M University–San Antonio at the Kinesiology and Convocation Building (KCB) Gym. Attendees...