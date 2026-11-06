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Women’s Soccer falls 3-2 to Colgate
By Christiane Bonhage,9 days ago
Bison Women’s Soccer had a Halloween matchup as they faced Colgate on Oct. 31 at home. The Orange and Blue had a rough time and were down by two at halftime. Despite their attempt to catch up, the Bison were still down by one when the final buzzer sounded. While the loss put the Orange and Blue in a risky position for playoff contention, they recovered with a win over American in the regular-season finale.