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Football takes narrow loss to Lehigh
By Maddie Fowler,9 days ago
Football had a tough day on Saturday, as they were defeated by only one point against Patriot League rival Lehigh. After leading the game for the first three quarters against the ranked No.19/20 Mountain Hawks, the Bison fell for the second time by one point to a nationally ranked opponent. However, Sam Milligan ’27 had himself a day by becoming the first in program history to record a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a single game.