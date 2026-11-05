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Author Ed Haggerty Introduces Beeper, a Children’s Story About Belonging and Embracing Differences
By Email,7 days ago
What happens when a little grackle is raised by a family of robins? Author Ed Haggerty joins CoastLife to share Beeper, a beautifully illustrated children’s book about adoption, bullying, and discovering how being different can become a strength. Ed explains how the story follows Beeper as he faces teasing from the other robins before using his unique abilities to help the flock through a harsh winter. Inspired by his desire to leave something special for his children and grandchildren, Ed also shares how reading to local kindergarten and first-grade students has brought the story to life. Learn where you can find Beeper and why this heartwarming story makes a great read-aloud for families.