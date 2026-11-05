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Agrico Opens New Research Centre to Develop Disease-Resistant and Climate-Resilient Potato Varieties
6 days ago
Agrico has officially opened its new research centre in the Netherlands, with His Majesty the King attending the inauguration. The facility represents an investment in potato research and innovation, supporting the development of varieties better adapted to diseases and changing weather conditions. The opening was highlighted by the Dutch State Secretary for Agriculture, who emphasized the Netherlands' international leadership in potato production and the importance of continued innovation to maintain its competitive position.