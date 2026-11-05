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The Old Republic Refuses to Die, and Its Economy Is the Reason Players Stay
By Echo-07,4 days ago
Every few months someone declares Star Wars: The Old Republic finished. And every few months the fleet is still packed, the Galactic Trade Network is still busy, and somebody on Tython is still asking where the class quest goes next. SWTOR has been running since 2011. For an online game, that’s ancient. For a Star Wars story, it’s barely the opening crawl.