undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lights, Camera, Rock & Roll! Director Rob Arthur Talks Frampton!
7 days ago
Leah Rizzo and Charlie Sokaitis sit down with Rob Arthur, director of the documentary Frampton, for an inside look at the incredible life and career of legendary rock musician Peter Frampton! 🎸 From his rise to fame to his lasting influence on rock and roll, Rob shares how the documentary explores the music, milestones, and personal experiences that helped shape one of rock's most recognizable artists. But there's more to the story than the music! Rob takes Leah and Charlie behind the scenes of the filmmaking process, discussing what it takes to bring a music legend's journey to the screen and capture the moments that defined his career. It's a celebration of music, storytelling, and the enduring legacy of Peter Frampton! 🎬🎶