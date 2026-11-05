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Brian D. Farrar
6 days ago
Brian Douglas Farrar, 45, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Charlottesville Health and Rehabilitation. He was born on December 3, 1980, in Louisville, Kentucky to Karen Winn Johnson Farrar and the late Douglas Dale Farrar. Brian was employed as an insulation installer with Davenport in Mount Crawford. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed antiquing and woodworking, particularly creating pieces from cedar. One of his favorite places was Paine Run Road in Crimora, where he spent countless hours enjoying nature and making lasting memories with friends over the years. Brian valued the many friendships he formed throughout his life and was fortunate to have a close circle of loyal friends. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his lifetime companion of twenty-two years, Shirley Mitchell; his brothers, Chris and Colin; his sisters, Megan and Brittany; his very special cousin, Amy Griffin; and his loyal companion, Humphrey. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the residence. Henry Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.