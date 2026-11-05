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Harold "Pat" R. Smiley
7 days ago
Harold “Pat” Rosen Smiley, 82, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the Regency at Augusta Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fishersville. He was born on April 12, 1944, in Staunton to the late Norman Conrad, Sr. and Hazel Virginia Tolley Smiley. Pat proudly served his country as a veteran of the United States Air Force. Following his military service, he enjoyed a career as an electrician with DuPont in Waynesboro, Virginia. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Staunton and was also a member of Staunton Lodge No. 13 A.F. & A.M. In his spare time, Smiley was an avid amateur (HAM) radio operator, known on the airwaves by his call sign, K04WWF. He is survived by his son, Patrick Shane Smiley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Diane Brown Smiley; and his brother, Norman “Butch” Conrad Smiley, Jr. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Henry Funeral Home in Staunton. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Henry Funeral Home in Staunton with Pastor Mike Nay officiating. Interment with Masonic rites will immediately follow at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens in Staunton. Henry Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.