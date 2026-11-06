undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Columbus Restaurant News: Yellow Springs Brewery closing Clintonville, Boston Stoker Grandview closes
8 days ago
Here’s your weekly roundup of Columbus restaurant news, including new openings, closings, and menu updates!. Yellow Springs Brewery announced that they’ll be closing their Clintonville taproom at 2855 Indianola Ave. on Dec. 23 of this year. Their original Yellow Springs taproom and brewery remain unchanged, and they’ll keep distributing their beer in town.