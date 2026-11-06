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Priscilla R. Akers
8 days ago
Priscilla Revere Ragland Akers, 77, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at River Edge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesboro. She was born on November 15, 1948, in Richmond to the late Alfred Ragland Gibson and Ava Virginia Leake Keyes. From a young age, Priscilla learned the importance of independence and caring for others. She entered the workforce at just eighteen years old and quickly distinguished herself in the retail industry. Early in her career, she managed the highest-volume 7-Eleven convenience store on the East Coast, located in Richmond, Virginia. She continued her successful career as a district supervisor of convenience stores in Columbia, South Carolina. Upon returning to Virginia, Priscilla joined Dixie Gas and Oil Corporation, where she served as President of the company's convenience stores and Subway restaurants for twenty-four years before retiring in 2014. As a businesswoman, Priscilla was a respected leader and role model to all who had the privilege of working with her. Her ambition, dedication to success, and genuine care for her employees were among her most admirable qualities. She took great pride in her work and continually sought ways to make a positive difference, always striving to improve the company and the experience of its customers. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Priscilla was an exceptional person in countless ways. She approached everything she did with determination and a desire to give her very best. She consistently placed the needs of others before her own and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. Her generosity, compassion, and unwavering support of those around her were defining qualities of her character. To have Priscilla as a friend was truly a blessing, and the lives of those who knew her were undoubtedly richer because of her friendship. She had a special love for her pets, all animals, flowers, and the many friends she held dear. Priscilla firmly believed that life is what you make of it and that God is at the helm of all things. She is survived by her best and longtime friend, Eleanor Stockdale, who is better known as "Bee" and who called her "Boomer." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Michell Pitts; her grandson, Lee Pitts, whom she never had the opportunity to meet; and her stepbrother, Ronald Sutton. Inurnment at Green Hill Cemetery in Churchville will be private. Henry Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.