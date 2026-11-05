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Increased Beef Imports Have Not Lowered Consumer Beef Prices
By Bernt Nelson, Economist, American Farm Bureau Federation,6 days ago
In late August, President Trump issued a proclamation to temporarily expand the tariff-rate quota (TRQ) for lean beef trimmings by 300,000 metric tons for a period of three months. Beef began entering the U.S. under the lower tariff rate on Sept. 1, 2026. The proclamation “encourages” grocery stores to sell the beef at a 25% discount, without any retailer commitments or enforcement mechanism.