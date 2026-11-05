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Gen Z Most Exposed As Fake U.K. Job Listings Surge 109%
By Allwork.Space - Press,6 days ago
4 November 2026 – A new study from MyPerfectCV®, a leading online CV and career advice platform, reveals the alarming rise of employment fraud targeting Britain’s youngest workers. According to the UK Job Scams Report, over 50% of all recorded employment fraud victims in the UK are aged 18 to 34, with 43% of Gen Z job seekers directly encountering a recruitment scam. Seeking flexible hours and second incomes to survive the cost-of-living squeeze, young professionals are increasingly targeted by AI-generated adverts and task-based scams that bypass traditional warning signs.