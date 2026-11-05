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3 In 4 Workers Are “Keeping Receipts” At Work; 40% Have Used Them To Defend Themselves
By Allwork.Space - Press,7 days ago
GUAYNABO, PR, November 5, 2026 – ResumeBuilder.com™, an easy-to-use online resume builder, has released the findings of its new Workplace Receipts Report. Among the more than 1,000 U.S. workers surveyed, 74% say they have intentionally saved workplace documentation in case they needed proof later. For 43% of workers, that documentation has been used to defend themselves.