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The Biggest Mistake Leaders Make When Asking Managers To Explain Organizational Change
By David Grossman,9 days ago
When a company announces a reorganization, a new operating model or a significant change in strategy, employees rarely save their hardest questions for the executive team. They take them to their manager. Companies routinely spend weeks or months developing major business decisions among a small group of senior leaders. Managers...