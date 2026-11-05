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Still watching a disturbance in the western Atlantic
By Tori Alvarado,5 days ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A non-tropical area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda and is producing disorganized convection to the north and east of its center. Environmental conditions could allow this system to gradually acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next couple of days or so while it moves slowly eastward over the Atlantic. This area still currently has moderate chances for development over the next 2 to 7 days.