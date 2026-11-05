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Dozens of people rescued after overnight flash flooding along Georgia-Tennessee border
By Deanna Sipe,4 days ago
MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. (WLOS) — Cleanup of the two twin cities of Copperhill, Tennessee, and McCaysville, Georgia, along the Georgia-Tennessee border has started after heavy rain from thunderstorms caused overnight flash flooding, creating dangerous conditions for residents and prompting a series of rescues. "We got about nine inches of rain...