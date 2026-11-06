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Get Ready for Saturday in Vacationland: Owls Exact Revenge on Panthers, Move One Win Away from LEC Three-Peat
8 days ago
PLYMOUTH, N.H. – The Keene State College athletic department has already had two teams successfully defend their Little East Conference championships this fall. Saturday, the Owls will look to make it three as KSC field hockey earned their way into the league title game for a remarkable 24th time in 28 chances, downing Plymouth State University 3-1 on the road in a semifinal game Thursday evening at Panther Field.