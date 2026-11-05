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Rochester girls basketball preview: Lady Zs return all 5 starters, but TRC, sectional have formidable foes
5 days ago
The Rochester girls basketball team was sitting at 8-10 last season going into a game at Taylor on Jan. 21. Perhaps some inconsistencies were to be expected given that the team had no seniors and they were trying to make do without a senior core of Audrey Bolinger, Rylee Clevenger and Ella McCarter. What happened the rest of the season was another matter.