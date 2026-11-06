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“J.J. McCarthy Trade Already Starting To Backfire”: NFL Fans Reacting to Vikings “Soft-Benching” Kyler Murray Ahead of Bills Clash
8 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly ruled out Kyler Murray for Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The Vikings will start Carson Wentz, as NFL insider Adam Schefter also shared that Murray is dealing with a sore hamstring. Murray injured his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Later,...