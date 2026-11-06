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Women’s Basketball Opens Season 2-0; Three Highlanders Score in Double Figures in Win Over Merrimack
8 days ago
VIDEO: Post Game Interview w/ head coach Mike Lane and freshman Kate Donovan. VIDEO: Post Game Wrap Up w/ assistant coach John Hannafin. NEWARK, NJ – Senior Marissa Gingrich scored a game-high 15 points to lead NJIT to a 57-35 victory over Merrimack Thursday night at the Joel and Diane Bloom Wellness and Events Center, as the Highlanders improved to 2-0 on the season.