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No. 23 Bulldogs Close Out Regular-Season Schedule at Home vs. Minot State, UMary
9 days ago
The No. 23 University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team closes out its regular-season schedule this weekend when it hosts Minot State and UMary at Romano Gymnasium in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) action. The Bulldogs take on the Beavers Friday at 6 p.m., before battling the Marauders Saturday at 11 a.m. for Senior Day. The morning match will be broadcast live on My9 Sports.