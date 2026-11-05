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‘Disgruntled’ ex-Chili’s employee allegedly drove stolen car into Pennsylvania restaurant, vandalized windows
4 days ago
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)-- A "disgruntled ex-employee" allegedly drove a stolen vehicle through the front of a Chili's in Carlisle on Thursday morning. According to the Carlisle Borough Police Department, Nathaniel Boles is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle on the 100 block of East High Street in Carlisle Borough around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday. Police say Boles then drove the vehicle through the front of a Chili's where he used to work.