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Post-Midterm Market Sectors and Companies Inside to Watch
5 days ago
DALLAS, TX, November 5, 2026 - News Commentary - Energy security, healthcare affordability, infrastructure investment, domestic resources and technology innovation offer themes to monitor following the U.S. midterm elections. Democratic gains in Congress set the stage for divided government, making bipartisan priorities and commercial execution important considerations. 1. Grid Modernization...