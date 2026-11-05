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New Era Begins: Delta Devils Open 2026-27 Season at Oklahoma Under Mike Davis
By MVSU Communications,5 days ago
THE DELTA | A new era of Mississippi Valley State University men's basketball officially tips off Friday, November 6, as the Delta Devils travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the University of Oklahoma Sooners in their 2026-27 season opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT inside historic McCasland Field House, with the contest streaming live on SEC Network+.